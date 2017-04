U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has met privately with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the White House said on Monday.

Spokesman Josh Earnest would not specify when the two met but said the White House was pleased to see Sanders' most recent comments on gun control.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Editing by Toni Reinhold)