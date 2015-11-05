WASHINGTON The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has authorized U.S. Secret Service protection for Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson, a DHS spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson made the authorization, as required by law, after consulting with a congressional advisory committee, spokeswoman Marsha Catron said.
The two candidates in October formally requested 24-hour protection, which could involve nearly 300 agents from the Secret Service, the agency that guards the president and other high-profile political figures.
The two Republicans were the first 2016 presidential candidates to request Secret Service protection, Catron said. As a former first lady, Democrat Hillary Clinton already has a Secret Service detail.
(This story changes source in headline)
