Michigan Governor Rick Snyder during a news conference discussing the city of Detroit exiting from bankruptcy in Detroit, Michigan, in this file photo taken on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, will not run for U.S. president in 2016, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with his planning.

Snyder has been traveling across the country in recent weeks but has decided against a White House bid, in part because of the time commitment necessary for out-of-state travel, Politico said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)