GIRONA, Spain Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are the subjects of a new range of traditional Spanish statuettes squatting to defecate and they have gone on sale in Barcelona in a satirical take on the noxious U.S. presidential election race.

Known as "caganers" ("poopers"), the figurines originate in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region and have mostly depicted celebrities and political figures, though were traditionally hidden in nativity scenes for friends and family to find.

Believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, "caganers" have attracted international buyers with the United States accounting for some 40 percent of sales, according to retailer caganer.com.

The Trump and Clinton figurines are on sale in Barcelona.

"At first we sold more 'caganers' of Donald Trump but Hillary Clinton has been catching up and at the moment we also have no idea who will come out on top," said Marc Alos, owner of retailer caganer.com.

