Republican U.S. presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, who dropped his bid last week, plans to endorse front-runner Donald Trump on Friday morning, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with his thinking.

The retired neurosurgeon agreed to the endorsement at a meeting with Trump at the billionaire's Mar-a-Lago luxury club in Florida, the people said on condition of anonymity, according to the newspaper.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)