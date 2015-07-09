A boy holds a banner during a protest calling for businesses to sever their relationships with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Protesters call for businesses to sever their relationships with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A woman raises a picture during a protest calling for businesses to sever their relationships with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A girl participates in a protest calling for businesses to sever their relationships with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office Building in Washington, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Businessman and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it would rename three navigational waypoints that are currently named after Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

FAA spokeswoman Laura Brown said the so-called "fixes" are used by pilots as waypoints to determine their position on a route. The three at issue are located near Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

"In general, the FAA chooses names that are non-controversial and relate to the area in which the fixes are located," Brown said in a statement. She said it could take several months to update the names.

It is not uncommon in the United States to name flight coordinates after celebrities.

Trump has lost business relationships in recent weeks after saying that many illegal immigrants in the United States are criminals.

The New York Times first reported the FAA's plans.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)