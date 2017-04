U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Keene, New Hampshire September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands after his campaign rally in Keene, New Hampshire September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a campaign rally in Keene, New Hampshire September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Keene, New Hampshire September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would send all the Syrian refugees the United States accepts back to Syria if he is elected, he said on Wednesday at an event in Keene, New Hampshire.

Trump also said after President Barack Obama reduced American troop levels in Iraq, rebels forces "knocked the shit out of everybody." He reminded his audience that he opposed the war in Iraq when it began.

