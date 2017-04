U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

WASHINGTON Real estate mogul Donald Trump raised $3.9 million in the latest quarter for his U.S. Republican presidential bid and gave $100,000 of his own money to the effort, his campaign said on Thursday.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has personally spent $1.9 million since announcing his candidacy in mid-June, the campaign said.

