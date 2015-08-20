U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump quiets a reporter during a news conference before a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the crowd in the overflow room following a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he is driven away following a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican front-runner Donald Trump said on Wednesday that when it comes to the polls in the crowded 2016 presidential race, "the only thing constant is Trump."

Trump, a real estate mogul who has generated support and controversy with provocative comments on illegal immigration, has rocketed to the top of the polls among a field of 17 Republican presidential candidates.

Asked at a news conference ahead of a town-hall forum in New Hampshire who he saw as his strongest rival in the crowded Republican field, Trump said: "You know it changes.

The only thing constant is Trump."

"They're going up and down like yo-yos," he said of his Republican rivals. "But I've been up there for a long time and I hope I'm going to be up there for a long time."

Saying he had seen newspaper reports that he would grow tired of the presidential race, Trump said: "I'm not going anywhere folks. I'm not doing this for my health. I'm doing this to make America great again."

(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)