U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, responding to Pope Francis' calling him "not Christian" because of his positions on immigration, said on Thursday the pope would have wished Trump was president if Islamic State attacked Vatican.

"If and when the Vatican is attacked by the ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS's ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been president," Trump said in a speech in South Carolina, using an acronym for the militant group.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington)