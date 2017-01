Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks before introducing Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential runningmate in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday described as "horror beyond belief" the truck attack in Nice, France earlier this week that killed 84 people.

At the beginning of an event to introduce his running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Trump also expressed concern for the coup attempt in Turkey on Friday, saying he hoped "it will all work out".

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Ginger Gibson; Writing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Mary Milliken)