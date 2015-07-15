U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate and real estate magnate Donald Trump said on Wednesday his net worth has risen to more than $10 billion and boasted that campaign finance watchdogs struggle to deal with someone as rich as he is.

The figure, which Trump said he gave to the Federal Election Commission in a financial declaration, was more than the nearly $9 billion he cited only last month when he announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2016.

Trump has taken a hit for statements he has made since announcing his candidacy. Major companies cut ties to him over comments he made describing Mexican immigrants as rapists.

He has nevertheless surged in the polls. In a poll by Suffolk University/USA TODAY released on Tuesday, Trump took the top spot in the Republican field.

Trump's net worth has been a source of speculation - and contention - for years. The businessman, who has never held elected office, once sued an author whose book gave an estimate of the real estate developer's wealth much lower than Trump's own.

Still, he said in the statement, the FEC process was insufficient to capture the extent of his money.

"This report was not designed for a man of Mr. Trump's massive wealth," the statement said.

For example, to declare ownership of a building worth $1.5 billion, he would have had to check a box labeled $50 million or more, according to the statement.

The FEC said it could not confirm or deny whether Trump had filed his disclosure.

"Mr. Trump's net worth has increased since the more than one-year-old financial statement produced at his presidential announcement," his statement read.

Forbes magazine, which closely tracks his finances, says Trump has hugely exaggerated his net worth, putting the figure on Wednesday at $4 billion.

After Trump's remarks on Mexican immigrants, Univision [UVN.UL] canceled its broadcast the Miss USA pageant, co-owned by him. And the Comcast Corp-owned NBC television network, Macy's Inc department store chain, mattress maker Serta and the NASCAR stock car racing organization cut ties with him.

Trump said he earned $362 million in 2014. During 14 seasons of the TV show "The Apprentice," Trump was paid $213 million, the statement said.

He also said when he launched his run that he is "using my own money" to finance his campaign.

(Reporting by Alistair Bell and Sandra Maler; Editing by Howard Goller)