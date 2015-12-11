U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the meeting of the New England Police Benevolent Association in Portsmouth, New Hampshire December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm -

ANKARA The Turkish franchise of Trump Towers condemned U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump's proposal to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the United States, and said late on Thursday it was evaluating its legal ties with the brand name.

Trump Towers Istanbul is an asymmetrical glass commercial and residential complex developed by Turkish billionaire Aydin Dogan that soars over the city's central business district. Dogan pays Trump for the brand name.

"We regret and condemn Trump's discriminatory remarks. Such statements bear no value and are products of a mind that does not understand Islam, a peace religion, at all," said Bulent Kural, the manager of Trump shopping mall.

Trump, a real estate mogul and former reality TV star who leads opinion polls in the Republican nominating race for the November 2016 election, has come under heavy criticism at home and abroad over his plan.

Trump provoked international uproar by calling for Muslims, including would-be immigrants, students and tourists, to be blocked from entering the country after last week's shootings in California by two Muslims who authorities said were radicalized.

Istanbul's Trump Towers Mall features around 175 different stores, introducing Turkish and global brands.

"Our reaction has been directly expressed to the Trump family. We are reviewing the legal dimension of our relation with Trump brand," Kural said in an emailed statement.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Muralikumar Anantharaman)