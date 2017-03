California Governor Jerry Brown speaks with reporters after casting his ballot at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office in Oakland, California, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

WASHINGTON California’s Democratic Governor Jerry Brown has won re-election, Fox News projected, beating former Assistant U.S. Treasury Secretary Neel Kashkari, a Republican, in the most populous U.S. state.

Brown, 76, also served two terms as California governor from 1975 to 1983. He returned to the state’s highest office four years ago.

