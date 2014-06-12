WASHINGTON Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives are scrambling to fill the party's No. 2 position in the chamber after Majority Leader Eric Cantor's unexpected primary loss.

Cantor announced on Wednesday that he will step down from his leadership job on July 31, but serve out his term which ends at the end of the year. A new House Republican leader is to be elected on June 19.

Less than 24 hours after Tea Party challenger David Brat was declared winner of the Virginia primary, several Republican representatives began jockeying for Cantor's leadership position, or the job his successor may leave open.

Here is a look at some of the House members who may be vying to fill the leadership vacuum Cantor will leave behind:

Kevin McCarthy of California: The majority whip, the No. 3 in House Republican leadership behind Speaker John Boehner and Cantor, has not said publicly whether he will run for majority leader. Cantor said he would back McCarthy if he chose to run. Others are so certain McCarthy will run and get the job that they are positioning themselves to fill his current position.

Jeb Hensarling of Texas: A former Republican conference chair, Hensarling said in a statement on Wednesday that he had been approached by many people who wanted him to return to a leadership role, though he did not say what position he would seek. "I am prayerfully considering the best way I can serve in those efforts," he said.

Pete Sessions of Texas: Chair of the powerful Rules Committee, Sessions told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to run for majority leader. He went so far as announcing his major platform issue: securing the border with Mexico.

Steve Scalise of Louisiana: Calculating that McCarthy would take the majority leader position, Scalise is vying to replace him as majority whip, according several lawmakers. As chair of the 170-member Republican Study Committee, Scalise is known as a strong conservative.

Peter Roskam of Illinois: Fourth in the Republican leadership chain, Roskam had indicated that he wanted to move up even before Cantor's primary loss. Some conservative lawmakers have suggested that they would prefer a more hard-line conservative for majority whip.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)