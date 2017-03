U.S. Representative Pete Sessions (R-TX) talks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting with House Majority leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (not pictured) and the House Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Republican Representative Pete Sessions of Texas said on Wednesday he would run for the post of House majority leader to replace Eric Cantor, who is stepping down after losing a primary election in his congressional district.

Sessions told reporters that if elected to the No. 2 spot in the House of Representatives, his main concern would be securing the U.S. border with Mexico. He is currently chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, a gatekeeper for legislation before it arrives on the House floor.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)