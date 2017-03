WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on June 19 for a new House majority leader to replace outgoing Representative Eric Cantor, party lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Cantor is expected to leave the No. 2 House position at the end of July after losing a primary election on Tuesday in his congressional district. Several candidates could run for the job.

