WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. Congress would get a better chance to advance their agenda if they win control of the Senate on Tuesday but any majority is likely to be thin, requiring some Democratic support to avoid procedural hurdles.

Here is a look at some of the top Republican priorities for the next year:

BUDGET, DEBT LIMIT

With a temporary funding measure set to expire on Dec. 11, Congress returns to Washington on Nov. 12 to begin work on a comprehensive spending bill for the 2015 fiscal year. Some conservatives favor another short-term extension so that a Republican majority can force cuts to federal benefits programs next year once the new Congress is sworn in.

Others, however, would prefer to stick to current budget caps and gain breathing room to concentrate on a broader budget deal for the 2016 fiscal year, which starts in 11 months. This may include a partial or full replacement of the "sequestration" caps on domestic or military spending.

A key test of unity for a Republican majority could come in March, when Congress will again need to raise or extend the federal debt limit. It's unclear whether they will again try to use this as a pressure point for spending cuts.

TRANSPORTATION FUNDING

In May, Congress will need to renew federal funding for road, bridge and rail transit projects and try to find a solution to shore up the chronically depleted Highway Trust Fund. Republicans have resisted calls by the trucking industry and other business groups to raise federal fuel taxes for the first time in 22 years. Some Republican aides and political analysts say a long-term transportation bill would help the party in 2016 as a strong symbol of its ability to govern.

KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE

Republican leaders have said approving the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to connect Canadian oil sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries would be a top priority if they gain control of the Senate. President Barack Obama has delayed making a final call on the $10 billion project and legislation sent to his desk would force his hand, potentially providing an early legislative victory for Republicans. It could move as a stand-alone measure or be attached to must-pass legislation such as a government spending or transportation bill, lawmakers and aides say.

REGULATION ROLLBACKS

House Republicans have complained that they have passed dozens of "jobs bills" that have not been taken up by Senate Democrats. Many of these contain business-friendly regulatory changes and would have a better chance of passage in a Republican-controlled Senate. But the party likely will choose its battles. Instead of trying another attempt at a wholesale repeal of Obama's healthcare law, some aides say it might be better to start on areas where there is some bipartisan support, such as repealing a tax on medical devices.

CONFIRMATIONS

A Republican Senate majority would make it harder for Obama to fill vacancies in the executive branch and federal judiciary during the last two years of his presidency. It is unclear whether Republicans would reverse a rule change by Democrats that allowed the Senate to clear procedural hurdles with only a simple majority instead of 60 votes previously. Either way, it would be easier for them to waylay the president’s picks for key positions.

