WASHINGTON Georgia's Republican Governor Nathan Deal has won re-election, CNN projected, beating Democratic state Senator Jason Carter, the 39-year-old grandson of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

Deal, 72, overcame ethics questions about his previous campaign for governor and Carter's criticism of shortfalls in Georgia's public education funding to keep the governorship in Republican hands.

