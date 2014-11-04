President Obama waves before he speaks at a campaign event for Tom Wolf, who is running for Governor of Pennsylvania, while in the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Former President Bill Clinton laughs with Carol Crist, wife of former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, at the final stop of a state-wide bus campaign tour in Orlando, Florida, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has breakfast with potential voters as he campaigns at a restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democrat challenger for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf greets commuters on election day morning as he walks past Philadelphia City Hall, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend Sandra Lee hold their ballots as they cast their votes at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco, New York, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NEW YORK More than 30 U.S. governors' races will be decided on Tuesday, with more than a dozen considered too close to call and a large number of incumbents struggling to defend their economic policies as they seek to remain in office.

Hot-button issues from gun control to abortion restrictions and healthcare figure in some races.

For many voters, however, the economy has remained the central issue. An uneven recovery could prove the undoing of several incumbents, including the governors of Kansas and Pennsylvania, who are being held accountable for their states' fiscal woes.

"We've had a very difficult economy for years and anyone in office is going to be held partly accountable, especially governors," said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. "They're not called 'little presidents' for nothing."

Fiscal issues in Kansas, for example, have pushed Republican Governor Sam Brownback into a tough struggle against Democrat Paul Davis.

Brownback slashed taxes in an effort to boost the economy, prompting a downgrading of the state's credit rating, and his policies coincided with a sharp decline in state revenue and mounting fears about funding shortfalls for schools.

Davis, a state representative, has promised to end Brownback's "experiment," while tailoring a campaign to lure Republicans in a state normally reliable for that party, while not losing Democrats.

Party control of governorships is considered important in the 2016 White House contest, when candidates use governors to help build state-by-state support toward a possible nomination. Going into Tuesday, Republicans hold 29 governorships compared with the Democrats' 21.

Fourteen governors' races are seen as toss-ups, according to the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan newsletter that analyzes campaigns and elections. At least 10 incumbent governors are battling to save their jobs, experts project.

"There's a strong anti-incumbent mode," said John Green, professor of political science at the University of Akron and director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.

In Florida, where Republican Governor Rick Scott faced off against Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat, some voters at the polls on Tuesday said their ballots were meant to punish the incumbent.

"It's really a vote against Rick Scott," said Diane Darby, 45, a Miami Beach accountant who said she voted for Crist.

Speaking briefly with reporters in Tampa at midday, Crist sounded confident, imagining his first moves in office: expanding Medicaid and restoring cuts to public education.

GOVERNORS IN A 'REAL HOT SPOT'

Another Republican governor facing voters' anti-incumbent feelings is Pennsylvania's Tom Corbett. He has trailed badly in polls against Democrat Tom Wolf, a businessman who has poured his personal fortune into the race.

If Corbett, who has been criticized for cuts in education funding and escalating pension liabilities during his tenure, fails to win his second term, he would become the first incumbent governor to do so in the state's history.

"Although the economy is definitely better than it was a year ago, it's not up to anybody's expectations, and governors are in a real hot spot," Green said. "They're the ones who have to cut programs or raise taxes."

An early rush to the polls in Pennsylvania drew better than expected turnout in Harrisburg, where registered Republican Rod Kautz, a retired executive, said he was disappointed by Corbett and would vote for Wolf. In Philadelphia, Democrat Elizabeth Stegner said Corbett's education cuts were driving a steady stream of voters to the polls.

"Corbett really bit himself in the butt on that one. At one point principals didn't have someone to answer the phones for them," said Stegner, who serves on the Democratic Committee representing West Philadelphia.

Among governors looking to keep their jobs are potential 2016 presidential hopeful Scott Walker, the Wisconsin Republican who became a champion of conservatives when the state cut back the powers of public-sector unions.

Recent polls have him running neck and neck with Democrat Mary Burke, a former business executive.

At a polling station in Milwaukee, voter Jordan Westcott, described said he was sticking with Walker because the state is moving in the right direction.

"I think if we get the money in order and people get working, the rest of those issues will work themselves out," said Westcott, 33, who runs a construction company.

Nathan Gonzalez, deputy editor of the Rothenberg Political Report, said having so many competitive governors' races was "extraordinary."

"Many of them are extremely close in the final hours," he said.

(Additional reporting by Bill Cotterell in Tallahassee, Zachary Fagenson in Miami Beach, David Adams in Miami, David DeKok in Harrisburg, Dan Kelley in Philadelphia and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Bill Trott and Doina Chiacu)