WASHINGTON Kansas Republican Governor Sam Brownback has won re-election, NBC projected, beating Democrat Paul Davis in the historically Republican state despite a bruising campaign that focused on the fiscal problems that followed Brownback's tax cuts.

Brownback, 58, has been Kansas governor since 2011 and was previously a U.S. senator. But his conservative economic policies prompted some moderate Republicans in the state to endorse Davis, 42, Democratic leader in the state House of Representatives.

