A measure to legalize recreational marijuana possession in Washington, D.C. passed on Tuesday with nearly 65 percent of the vote, with all precincts reporting, unofficial election results showed.

The measure, which stopped short of allowing retail sales, would allow adults 21 and older in the nation's capital to possess up to two ounces (57 grams) of cannabis and grow up to six plants.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)