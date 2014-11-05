BOSTON Republican Charlie Baker, who Boston media outlets said notched a narrow victory over Democrat Martha Coakley in the race for Massachusetts governor on Tuesday, told supporters overnight he would wait until morning to declare victory.

Addressing a Boston ballroom at 1:20 a.m. EST (0620 GMT) Wednesday morning, more than five hours after polls closed, Baker said he had spoken with his rival and the two had agreed to allow state officials to finish counting all ballots before declaring an outcome to the race.

"Over the course of this evening I went through probably some of the same ups and downs that all of you went through and I thought on a number of occasions about my opponent," Baker said.

"I talked to her a couple of minutes ago and she said she wants to wait till the morning to see the final results. And that's fine. In politics and elections, every vote counts and I'm perfectly fine with giving her till the morning to see the results come in.”

Baker, 57, the former chief executive of a New England health insurer, would be the fifth Republican to hold the top office in liberal-leaning Massachusetts in the past two decades. He succeeds Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat who opted against seeking a third term.

Coakley famously stunned her party in another loss four years ago when she was beaten by Republican Scott Brown in a special Senate election to fill the seat long held by Democrat Edward Kennedy.

Baker, who ran unsuccessfully against Patrick four years ago, focused his campaign on moderate voters, saying he would bolster the state's healthy economy and improve schools.

Coakley would have been the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, though Republican Jane Swift held the office for two years after Paul Cellucci, in whose administration she had served as lieutenant governor, was named U.S. ambassador to Canada.

She did not address supporters or concede the race on Tuesday night, with campaign officials saying the count was too close to do so. Coakley said during the campaign that she did not plan to run again for office after this campaign.

The outcome of gubernatorial races in neighboring Connecticut and Vermont also remained unclear early Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jim Loney and Eric Beech)