WASHINGTON The Justice Department's civil rights division will monitor local elections in Finney County, Kansas, and Douglas County, Nebraska, on Tuesday, the department said.

"The monitoring will ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and other federal voting rights statutes," the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday.

Finney County, in western Kansas, will hold municipal and school elections. Voters in Douglas County, home to Omaha, Nebraska's biggest city, will cast ballots in Omaha city and school district primaries.

The Voting Rights Act prohibits discrimination in elections because of race, color or membership in a minority language group.

Justice Department personnel will monitor polling places in the two counties.

The statement did not give a reason for the monitoring. A Justice Department spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

