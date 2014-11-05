Senator Kay Hagan waves along with Hillary Clinton before Clinton speaks during a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Candidate for U.S. Senate Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaks at the Balls Creek Republican Fish Fry in Catawba, North Carolina November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Candidate for U.S. Senate Thom Tillis speaks with a boy as he leaves the the Balls Creek Republican Fish Fry in Catawba, North Carolina November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Senator Kay Hagan (D-NC) takes a selfie with a campaign volunteer before a canvassing effort in Cornelius, North Carolina November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Candidate for U.S. Senate Thom Tillis shakes hands with a voter at the Balls Creek Republican Fish Fry in Catawba, North Carolina November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. Republican Thom Tillis ousted Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos projected on Tuesday, helping seal an important prize for Republicans as they gained control of the Senate.

The bitter contest was the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history, with more than $108 million spent by the candidates and outside groups in the battleground state, according to the nonpartisan Sunlight Foundation.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Tillis had won 49 percent of the vote to Hagan's 47 percent.

Hagan, 61, was considered vulnerable as she sought a second term in a polarized state that leaned more heavily in favor of Republicans since she beat Elizabeth Dole for the seat in 2008.

Political analysts said the close nature of the race showed Hagan was effective in tying Tillis, speaker of the Republican-led North Carolina House, to an unpopular state legislature.

But Tillis, 54, apparently made a more convincing argument. He attacked Hagan for backing the policies of Democratic President Barack Obama, who has become increasingly unpopular in the state. Obama won North Carolina in the 2008 election but narrowly lost in 2012.

"We're going to make this country great again," Tillis said at his election night party in Charlotte, where supporters shouted "USA! USA!"

Hagan gave brief remarks at a somber gathering in Greensboro after calling Tillis to concede.

"Our work to improve the lives of North Carolinians and to build an economy that works for everyone isn't over," she said.

Many voters, who were bombarded by at least 113,900 TV ads about the race, according to the Center for Public Integrity, said on Tuesday they were unenthusiastic about either candidate in what remained a tight contest going into Election Day.

In Raleigh, Republican voter Edward Sanders, 59, said he voted for Hagan in 2008 but decided this time to go with Tillis.

"I don't particularly like Tillis, but he seemed more likely to shake things up in Washington,” said Sanders, a mechanical engineer.

The election results turned a tense night at Hagan's party into a sad one for supporter Brant McLendon in Greensboro.

"This state has just gone 10 steps backward,” said McLendon, who is unemployed. “And the impact is going to be felt nationally."

The $108 million spent on the North Carolina race makes it the costliest U.S. Senate contest in history, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The competitive race drew record turnout for a midterm election in the state. With votes still being counted Tuesday night, the State Board of Elections said voting for the 2014 midterm had surpassed the 2010 turnout of 2.7 million.

Republican Governor Pat McCrory said the high turnout should silence critics who claimed the state's overhauled voting law would discourage people from going to the polls.

"The naysayers ... were dead wrong," McCrory told reporters.

(Additional reporting by Marti Maguire in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh and Eric Beech)