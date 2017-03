Democrat challenger for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ascends to street level on an escalator after greeting commuters on election day morning in Philadelphia, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON Pennsylvania Democratic businessman Tom Wolf has unseated the state’s Republican governor, Tom Corbett, NBC projected.

Wolf, 65, poured his personal fortune into the race and hammered the governor over declining education spending. Corbett, also 65 and a blunt former prosecutor, trailed Wolf badly in most pre-election polls.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)