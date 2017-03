Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks to reporters after the Democratic party policy luncheon in the Capitol in Washington September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid called Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Tuesday to congratulate him on becoming the new majority leader in the U.S. Senate, Reid's office said in a statement.

"The message from voters is clear: they want us to work together," Reid said in the statement. "I look forward to working with Senator McConnell to get things done for the middle class."

