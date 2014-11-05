AUSTIN Texas George P. Bush, the nephew of former U.S. President George W. Bush and grandson of President George H.W. Bush, declared victory on Tuesday in the race for Texas land commissioner, becoming the latest Bush to make a name for himself in the Lone Star State.

Bush, 38 and an attorney, also becomes the first person in his political dynasty family to win in his first major election.

The son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and his Mexican-born wife, Columba, Bush is seen by some as a transformative figure - a Hispanic candidate for a Republican Party that wants to appeal to the growing and increasingly influential electorate of Latino voters.

"Yes the Texas of today is great, but together we can make it even greater," he told a Republican victory rally.

Bush is a member of the Naval Reserve and founder of a Fort Worth-based investment firm, St. Augustine Partners, which focuses on energy and business consulting. He is also a co-founder of Pennybacker Capital, a real estate private equity firm.

The Texas land commissioner is a position that looks over public lands and, among its other duties, manages the Alamo in San Antonio, the scene of the famed battle for Texas independence from Mexico.

