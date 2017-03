A combination photo shows Tea Party-backed John Ratcliffe (L), a former U.S. Attorney, in his campaign handout photo and Rep. Ralph Hall (R-TX) in Dallas, Texas in this March 8, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Ratcliffe For Congress/Handout via Reuters (L) and REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

AUSTIN Texas U.S. Representative Ralph Hall of Texas, the oldest serving member of Congress at 91, lost in a Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday, according to media projections.

Hall, 91, was a World War Two veteran who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980. He lost to Tea Party-backed challenger, John Ratcliffe, a former U.S. attorney about half his age.

