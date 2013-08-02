WASHINGTON The United States issued a worldwide travel alert on Friday, warning U.S. citizens about the "continued potential for terrorist attacks, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa."

In a statement, the State Department said current information suggests al Qaeda and its affiliates continue to plan terrorist attacks in the Middle East and beyond, and may concentrate those efforts in August.

A U.S. official said the alert was based on the same intelligence information that prompted U.S. embassy closures for this Sunday.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen)