NEW YORK U.S. nonfarm payrolls for October could come in around 100,000, Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said on Wednesday.

In addition, the unemployment rate could also rise, perhaps to around 7.4 percent from the current 7.2 percent, he said.

The U.S. Labor Department's report on nonfarm payrolls is slated for released on November 8. Economists in a Reuters poll expect an unemployment rate of 7.3 percent and a payrolls increase of 130,000.

U.S. private-sector employers added 130,000 jobs in October, lower than economists' expectations of 150,000 for the month, according to a report by payrolls processor ADP and Moody's Analytics on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)