WASHINGTON Wind and solar accounted for more than 10 percent of U.S. electricity generation for the first time in March, the Energy Department's Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Wind and solar power capacity has been growing in the United States, accounting for an average of up to 7 percent of electricity in 2016.

Texas, a wind power giant, accounted for the largest total amount of wind and solar electricity generation in 2016, according to the EIA.

Meanwhile, Iowa ranked as the state with the highest share of renewable energy in its electricity mix, with 37 percent of electricity generation from wind and solar.

A separate report released on Wednesday by Deloitte found that consumer and business preference will continue to drive demand for renewable energy.

The report found that 61 percent of customers wanted a certain percentage of electricity to come from renewable energy.

