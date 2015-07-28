PORTLAND, Ore. Twenty suspicious letters delivered to Oregon law enforcement agencies, including a rural sheriff who was sent to a hospital after opening one of them, showed no evidence of a toxic substance, the FBI said on Tuesday.

The letters arrived on Monday to Oregon sheriffs or their offices, according to police.

"To date, field testing by hazardous materials crews has shown no toxic substance on any letter or in any envelope," the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. "In addition, at this time there is no evidence of a visible powder to be found in any of the envelopes/letters."

Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer was sent to a local hospital on Monday when he developed a rash after opening one of the letters, said Eric Schmidt, communications manager for the Association of Oregon Counties. He was later released from the hospital, his office said, though they did not have information about the cause of the rash.

The FBI, Oregon State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are working with officials in the counties that were affected to determine the origin and nature of the suspicious letters, FBI officials said in a statement.

It was not clear why authorities thought the letters were suspicious.

In a statement, state police warned people to be cautious of mail "that has excessive postage, no return address, excessive tape to secure parcel, misspelled words, misspelled title with name incorrect or title only, strange odors, and oily stains, discolorations, crystallization on packaging."

