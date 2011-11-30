WASHINGTON Despite some delays, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is rolling out its most ambitious clean air rules in decades.

The EPA, which faces backlash on the rules from heavy industry and Republicans in the House of Representatives, has made minor delays in several of the rules. Some industry groups say the rules will cost companies billions of dollars and increase power bills for consumers.

The EPA says the money saved in healthcare costs will be greater than the amount polluters will need to invest in retooling their plants to meet the new standards.

So far the only major delay in the rules has been President Barack Obama's backtracking in September on smog pollution, which came as a disappointment to EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson.

Below are important dates for the clean air rules:

THIS YEAR:

* CROSS STATE AIR POLLUTION RULE

Finalized by the EPA in July, this rule aims to slash air pollution that blows downwind from coal-fired power plants in the eastern United States. In November, the U.S. Senate defeated a proposal by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul that would have blocked the rule. The first phase of regulation is to begin on January 1, 2012, and the second two years later.

* VEHICLE EFFICIENCY

The EPA and the Department of Transportation this month released a plan to double auto fuel efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Regulators hope to finalize the proposal by summer following a 60-day comment period. The rules, which have rankled some Republicans in Congress, would start taking effect in 2017. Current standards require automakers to raise efficiency across their fleets from 27 mpg today to 35.4 mpg by 2016.

* MERCURY, TOXIC POLLUTANTS FROM POWER PLANTS

The EPA is expected on December 16 to finalize rules aimed at slashing mercury and other toxic air pollution from power plants. It delayed the finalization of the rule known as the Maximum Achievable Control Technology for utilities, or Utility MACT, in October. The U.S. Midwest power grid operator has said this is the air rule that would close the most coal-fired power plants.

* COAL ASH

The EPA plans to determine this summer how to regulate coal ash, used in construction, but which can contain heavy metals and other toxic pollutants. In 2008, a massive retaining wall in Tennessee gave way and analysis of river water after the disaster showed elevated levels of pollutants that can cause birth defects.

* INDUSTRIAL BOILER RULE

The EPA said it would propose a long delayed rule on industrial boilers on December 1. The rule, which aims to cut emissions of mercury, lead and soot from nearly 14,000 boilers, will be implemented after a public comment period.

NEXT YEAR:

* GREENHOUSE GAS LIMITS ON POWER PLANTS

The EPA's Jackson recently said her agency would roll out early next year the first ever limits on emissions blamed for warming the planet from power plants, the top U.S. source of the gases. Release of the plan, which has been sent to the White House's Office of Management and Budget, has been delayed twice, in June and in September.

* GREENHOUSE GAS LIMITS ON REFINERIES

The EPA said this week it would miss a mid-December target of rolling out the first ever greenhouse gas limits on oil refineries. An EPA source said the rule will not be rolled out until after the power plants rule is proposed.

* FRACKING EMISSIONS

In October, the EPA delayed by a month finalizing standards on emissions from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations. The public comment period ended on November 30 and the rule will be finalized by April 3, 2012. They seek to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds that contribute to smog by nearly 25 percent across the oil and natural gas industry and by 95 percent from gas wells that use the technique of fracking.

* HAZE

The EPA plans to propose and finalize by spring 2012 a rule to cut pollution, including smog-forming chemicals and particles, that cause haze.

EPA 2013 OR LATER:

* SMOG EMISSIONS

President Barack Obama in September backtracked on ambitious EPA limits on pollutants that cause smog, citing an effort to reduce regulatory burdens for business. The rule will now be reviewed in 2013. Until then, Jackson will have to enforce a George W. Bush-era smog rule she once called legally indefensible.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)