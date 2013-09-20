Vietnam says must be sure Formosa Plastics can operate safely
HANOI Vietnam will only allow Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' local unit to dispose of waste once it is completely sure it can do so safely, the government said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced carbon pollution standards that will apply to new power plants built in the United States.
Under the proposal, new large natural gas-fired turbines would need to meet a limit of 1,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour, while new small natural gas-fired turbines would need to meet a limit of 1,100 pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour.
New coal-fired units would need to meet a limit of 1,100 pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour but would be given "operational flexibility" to achieve those levels, the agency said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
HANOI Vietnam will only allow Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' local unit to dispose of waste once it is completely sure it can do so safely, the government said on Wednesday.
The start of the predicted peak bloom of Washington's renowned cherry blossoms was moved back to March 19-22 on Wednesday, revising a forecast for a near-record early bloom prompted by a remarkable winter heat wave, the National Park Service said.
AUSTIN, Texas Firefighters are getting under control some of the fast-moving wildfires that have killed six people and scorched about 1.5 million acres (over 600,000 hectares) from Colorado to Kansas, causing thousands of evacuations, officials said on Wednesday.