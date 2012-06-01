LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas Two murder suspects who used a hacksaw to break out of their second-story cell in an Arkansas county jail were apprehended on Thursday after a four-day manhunt, authorities said.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that murder suspect Quincy Vernard Stewart, 36, and his cell mate Cortez Rashod Hooper, 23, were back in the county jail, but gave scant details on how they were tracked down.

The pair escaped on Monday after using a hacksaw to remove bars on their cell, according to authorities. After removing the bars and smashing through a pane of glass, the two men then shoved mattresses through the window and escaped.

Authorities later arrested Stewart's mother and brother, accusing them of providing the hacksaw and a cellphone to aid in the breakout.

Stewart's brother, Edward George Dailey, 34, was charged with furnishing implements of escape. Their mother, Charlene Stewart, was also charged with furnishing implements for escape.

Quincy Stewart had been in jail for possessing a controlled substance and was to be turned over to authorities in neighboring Bowie County, Texas, on suspicion of capital murder.

His cell mate Hooper was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and a probation violation when he escaped.

