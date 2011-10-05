WASHINGTON A House bill would require a reduction in the federal mandate to use ethanol whenever corn stocks begin to tighten.

The Environmental Protection Agency would be required to reduce the Renewable Fuels Standard if the projected corn stocks-to-use ratio is below 10 percent. EPA would forecast the ratio twice a year; on Aug 1, just before harvest begins, and by Nov 30, when the size of the harvest is clear.

If the August 1 estimate is below 10 percent, a reduction would take effect 30 days after an EPA announcement and be in effect for the rest of the calendar year.

When the November 30 forecast is below 10 percent, a reduction will be in effect for the following calendar year.

Reductions would increase in size as the stocks-to-use ratio declined.

Under the bill they would be:

Ratio Reduction

(in percentages)

Above 10 None

7.5-10 10

6.0-7.49 15

5.0-5.99 25

Below 5.0 50

Lead sponsors were Reps Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, and Jim Costa, California Democrat. There were 22 other sponsors, from the U.S. Northeast, South and West.

