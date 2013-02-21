Vietnam says must be sure Formosa Plastics can operate safely
HANOI Vietnam will only allow Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' local unit to dispose of waste once it is completely sure it can do so safely, the government said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON A leading U.S. oil industry group will petition the Supreme Court to take up a case over the Environmental Protection Agency's approval of higher ethanol blends for older cars, a source said on Thursday.
The American Petroleum Institute will announce the petition in a call on Thursday, the source said.
A U.S. federal appeals court last month denied a request by food and oil groups that it reconsider a decision upholding a federal measure allowing gasoline to be mixed with a higher percentage of ethanol, producing a blend known as E15. The API says that tests show E15 can damage engines.
The start of the predicted peak bloom of Washington's renowned cherry blossoms was moved back to March 19-22 on Wednesday, revising a forecast for a near-record early bloom prompted by a remarkable winter heat wave, the National Park Service said.
Firefighters are getting under control some of the fast-moving wildfires that have killed six people and scorched more than 1 million acres (400,000 hectares) from Colorado to Kansas, causing thousands of evacuations, officials said on Wednesday.