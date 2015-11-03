U.S. Vice President Joe Biden looks on as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and European Union Chief Executive Jean-Claude Juncker discussed the need to craft a new transatlantic data-sharing agreement during a phone call about a range of issues on Tuesday, the White House said.

"The vice president and President Juncker both underscored the importance of rapidly concluding a replacement to the Safe Harbor framework, which is vital to both the U.S. and European economies," the White House said in a statement about the call.

The "Safe Harbor" deal had been used by companies to comply with EU privacy laws, but was struck down in a court decision last month.

