The United States urged the countries of Europe on Wednesday to try harder to help their sagging economies through fiscal policy and by enacting economic reforms.

"Right now you've got several tools that are not being fully utilized," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in an interview with the BBC World Service's Newshour. He noted that European authorities were stepping up use of monetary policy, but that there was still more room to help growth by using budget tools and reforms.

"All of the levers that can be used need to be used," he said.

