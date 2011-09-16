WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner "encouraged" European leaders to "act decisively," and to speak with one voice" in order to solve Europe's debt crisis, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

At a meeting with euro zone finance ministers in Poland earlier on Friday, Geithner did not "advocate or oppose any specific policy prescriptions," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

Geithner contributed "thoughts and ideas on how European governments could develop instruments to ensure adequate firepower to address their challenges," the Treasury said.

However, according to a senior European official, Geithner also urged the euro zone to leverage its bailout fund to provide greater capacity to tackle Europe's debt problems.

(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai)