Joseph Wood is pictured in this undated handout booking photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Arizona Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

PHOENIX An Arizona death row inmate took almost two hours to die after his execution by lethal injection began on Wednesday, the state's attorney general said.

The execution of convicted double-murderer Joseph Wood began at 1:52 p.m. local time at the state prison in Florence, and the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m., Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne's office said in a statement.

Wood's lawyers had filed an emergency appeal with federal court during the procedure, describing their client as "gasping and snorting for more than an hour."

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)