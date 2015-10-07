LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Lawyers for eight death row inmates in Arkansas asked a state judge on Wednesday to place a hold on a planned resumption of capital punishment in the state, saying there are secrecy problems with the procurement of lethal injection drugs.

The judge held off on making a ruling in the case, with a decision likely to come just a few days before Arkansas is set to conduct its first execution in a decade on Oct. 21, when it plans to put two convicted murderers to death.

A portion of Wednesday's hearing involved possible alternative methods, including the electric chair and firing squad, which the inmates’ attorney contended might be more humane. The state said none of the arguments had merit.

The Arkansas General Assembly this year enacted a statute allowing the identity of vendors of the pharmaceuticals to be withheld from the public.

The death row inmates contend the state must identify the suppliers of the drugs in accord with a settlement in an earlier case.

Jeff Rosenzweig, an attorney for the inmates, declined comment after the hearing.

Arkansas is the only state in the U.S. South to have not carried out an execution in recent years. Legal and political battles over death chamber procedures and stays of executions for other inmates have been the main reasons why the state has not carried out an execution since 2005.

Many of the 31 states that have the death penalty have been scrambling for lethal injection chemicals after drug makers in Europe began banning sales to prison systems about four years due to ethical concerns.

States have often turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies, which can mix chemicals, for their execution drugs.

Lawyers for death row inmates contend the chemical combinations provided by these suppliers could be tainted and could cause undue pain and suffering that is in violation of U.S. law.

