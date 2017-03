TALLAHASSEE, Florida A Florida man convicted of bludgeoning two women to death with a hammer and setting them on fire more than 26 years ago was executed on Thursday, a state prison official said.

Robert Lavern Henry, 55, was pronounced dead at 6:16 pm local time after receiving a lethal injection, said Misty Cash, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Corrections.

