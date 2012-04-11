TALLAHASSEE A serial killer convicted of murdering six women in Florida in the early 1980s is scheduled to be executed on Thursday for the death of his final young victim, whom he gunned down as she attempted to escape.

Barring a last-minute legal reprieve, David Alan Gore, 58, will be given a lethal dose of chemicals shortly after 6 p.m. at the Florida State Prison near Starke for the 1983 kidnapping and murder of Vero Beach teen-ager Lynn Elliot.

Gore shot Elliot, 17, as she fled his parents' home, where she and a 14-year-old friend were taken after being picked up as they hitchhiked to a beach. Gore said he raped Elliot, though he was not charged with sexual assault.

Elliot's murder, witnessed by a passing boy, led to Gore's arrest and the rescue of the other girl.

It set in motion a series of discoveries and confessions about a string of earlier rapes and murders committed by Gore and his older cousin, Fred Waterfield, between February 1981 and July 1983.

Criminal psychologists testified that the pair formed a morbid alliance, "hunting" young women at beaches and along stretches of roadways in and around Indian River County, a rural citrus growing region hugging the Atlantic coast about 150 miles north of Miami.

Gore was sentenced to death in 1984 for Elliot's murder, and again in 1992 after his initial sentence was overturned.

He confessed to killing five other women, for which he received life sentences. Waterfield is serving two life sentences at a Florida prison.

If the lethal injection is carried out, Gore would be the fourth inmate executed since Florida Governor Rick Scott took office in January 2011 and the 13th person put to death in the United States this year.

(Editing By Colleen Jenkins)