Brian Terrell is pictured in Georgia in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. Terrell is scheduled to be executed December 8 for the 1992 murder of a family friend after a dispute over money. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

ATLANTA Georgia on Tuesday is scheduled to execute a man for the 1992 murder of a family friend after a dispute over money.

Brian Keith Terrell, 47, was convicted of shooting and beating to death John Watson after Watson threatened to prosecute him for stealing money out of his bank account by using forged checks, court records said.

At the time of the killing, Terrell had just been paroled from prison on a home invasion robbery conviction, the documents showed.

Terrell is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Terrell had been scheduled to die last March but was spared after prison officials detected a "cloudy" appearance in the pentobarbital drug used for executions.

In court documents filed last week, Terrell's lawyer said the state still does not know what caused the drug to be defective and has not adopted safeguards to prevent it from happening again.

But Georgia's attorneys said the pentobarbital was cloudy because it was stored at too low a temperature and that the state has executed two other inmates with the drug since then without incident.

The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles late on Monday denied Terrell's request for clemency.

Terrell declined to request a last meal and will instead be offered the standard menu of chicken and rice, rutabagas, seasoned turnip greens, dry white beans, cornbread, bread pudding and fruit punch, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Terrell would be the 28th person executed this year in the United States, according to the non-profit Death Penalty Information Center.

(Editing by Karen Brooks; editing by Grant McCool)