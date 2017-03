OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma on Thursday executed Kenneth Eugene Hogan, who was convicted of murder after stabbing a woman 25 times more than two decades ago and then attempting to blame the crime on an intruder.

Hogan, 52, convicted of murdering Lisa Stanley in her Oklahoma City apartment, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. U.S. Central Time (0723 ET), according to a spokesman for the Oklahoma prison system.

