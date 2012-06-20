TUPELO, Miss Mississippi executed a grocery store butcher on Wednesday who was found guilty of dismembering a man he owed for drugs with knives taken from work and then scattering the body parts in an alligator-infested bayou in 1996.

Gary Carl Simmons Jr., 49, received a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman and was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. local time, corrections spokesman Adam Lee said.

Simmons was the 22nd person executed in the United States this year and the third inmate put to death in Mississippi this month, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

He was convicted of the August 1996 murder of Jeffery Wolfe, 21.

(Reporting By Emily Le Coz; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Johnston)