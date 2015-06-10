The state of Missouri on Tuesday executed a man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter almost 15 years ago, a prison spokesman said.

Richard Strong, 48, was put to death by lethal injection at the state's death chamber in Bonne Terre, Missouri, where he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m., said prison spokesman Mike O'Connell. Strong was the 16th inmate executed in the United States and the fourth in Missouri in 2015.

