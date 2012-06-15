CLEVELAND A man sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife and her brother at a Cleveland courthouse is not competent to be executed, an Ohio state court judge ruled on Friday.

The finding by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Stuart Friedman followed a two-week stay of execution that Governor John Kasich granted Abdul Awkal, 53, earlier in June pending a court ruling on his competency. The stay had been set to expire next Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Awkal had successfully manipulated the court and they would appeal.

"Unfortunately, Judge Friedman's decision will likely cause even more delay in this case and prolong the suffering of the victims' family," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason said in a statement.

Friedman ordered Awkal to be sent to an institution where his competency could be restored for his execution at a later date. Awkal's lawyer said he would seek an Ohio Supreme Court stay and an indefinite reprieve from Kasich.

Awkal's execution would have been the second in Ohio this year after a months-long moratorium set by a federal judge who found the state had not followed its own protocols. Ohio executed convicted killer Mark Wiles in April.

Awkal was convicted of murdering his estranged wife and brother-in-law in a courthouse basement in 1992 while waiting for a custody hearing on his 15-month-old daughter.

He was ruled not competent to stand trial at first, but was convicted and sentenced to death in December 1992. He tried to give up further appeals in 2005, but was ruled not competent.

Last month, doctors ruled him competent to be executed, but on re-examination said his competency could not be determined.

Only one of five doctors who examined the Lebanon-born Awkal in June after Kasich granted the stay found he understood the reasons he was being executed, a legal necessity for execution.

Awkal told each doctor he understood he was in prison for the killings, but believed he had worked for the CIA after the September 11 attacks and that the agency was blocking his appeals because he was no longer aiding it in the fight against terrorism.

